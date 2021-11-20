Pak vs Ban: Twitter in awe of Nawaz's 'pace' as speed gun gets it wrong again

Mohammad Nawaz bowls during a match. Photo: Twitter

Pakistani Twitterati had a good laugh Friday when the speed gun being used in the Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 series recorded another reading wrong. This time, it was Mohammad Nawaz.

Hasan Ali played an integral part in Pakistan's victory in the first T20 against Bangladesh yesterday when he took three wickets for 22 runs. However, the speed gun made an error recording the speed of a Hasan Ali delivery, clocking the pacer in at 219kph.

Pakistani pacing legend Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph and it is next to impossible to bowl at a speed of 219kph.

However, the mistakes did not stop with Hasan Ali alone as Twitter was quick to catch another error by the speed gun. This one involved left-arm spinner Nawaz though.

One of Nawaz's deliveries was clocked in at 92mph by the speed gun, triggering jokes on Twitter.

Here is how people responded to Nawaz's "lightning pace" on Twitter.

Cricketer Umaid Asif wondered whether Pakistan needs Shaheen Afridi anymore when Nawaz was bowling with such a blistering pace.

"Rok sako toh rok lo," said Twitter user Sami Khattak.

Shoaib Nawaz termed it a new world record by a spinner.

Usman Jamil thought Nawaz was "challenging" Shaheen Afridi's pace with his 92mph delivery.

Nawaz took one wicket and scored a fiery 18 runs off 8 balls to ensure Pakistan won the first encounter against Bangladesh.



Pakistan recovered from a top-order collapse to beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first T20 international of their three-match series Friday.

The visitors had restricted Bangladesh to a measly 127-7 as the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali had picked up 3-22 and right-arm medium pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr 2-24 for the visitors as Afif Hossain top-scored with 36 off 34 balls for Bangladesh