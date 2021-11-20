 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
Web Desk

Amid Ben Affleck romance, Jennifer Lopez eager to get married again

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

The 'Hustlers' actress and the 'Batman' star rekindled their relationship after 17 years/File footage 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going stronger than ever in their newfound romance. 

The Hustlers actress and the Batman star rekindled their relationship after 17 years. 

According to Lopez herself, she would love to get married again. 

“I don’t know, yeah, I guess,” she said when asked if she would consider heading down the aisle again, admitting she’s a “romantic” and always has been.

“I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent," she told Today in an interview. 

Lopez’s upcoming film Marry Me depicts her as a singer who’s been married multiple times, something which she can relate to personally.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes — I just don’t think about those things,” Lopez said.

“I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor and as an artist. So yeah, it’s OK, everybody’s got that," she added. 

