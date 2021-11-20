 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 20 2021
Web Desk

Several Karachi areas face gas shortage

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

  • Residents of Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Lyari, Manzoor Colony, Kharadar and other areas complain of extremely low gas pressure. 
  • Other areas severely affected by gas loadshedding are Korangi, Bhittai Colony, Orangi, Liaquatabad, Shah Faisal Colony etc. 
  • People have no other option but to use gas cylinders which are adding to their expenses. 

KARACHI: The gas supply was suspended in several parts of the city Saturday as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) went about its load management plan. 

Residents of Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Lyari, Manzoor Colony, Kharadar, Kaemari and several other areas complained that the gas pressure was extremely low.

Other areas severely affected by gas loadshedding are Korangi, Bhittai Colony, Orangi, Liaquatabad, Shah Faisal Colony and different areas. 

Residents of the above mentioned areas are complaining that they are receiving gas for only two to three hours a day and that too, at an extremely low pressure. 

As a result, people have no other option but to use gas cylinders which are adding to their expenses. 

Geo News spoke to several women of the areas mentioned above, who said that suspension of gas supply meant they were forced to send their children to schools and colleges without breakfast. 

Quetta, Peshawar, Punjab cities suffer from gas shortage as well

Quetta, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, Mirpurkhas and other cities in Punjab are also reportedly suffering from a gas shortage. 

Not only residents but owners of hotels and restaurants are also complaining of a gas shortage, as it is having an adverse impact on their business.

In Quetta and Gujranwala, the increased prices of LPG and wood, respectively, added to citizens' woes. 

The price of LPG per kg in Quetta has surged by Rs70 per kg, resulting in its total price increasing to Rs230 per kg. 

The price of 40-kg of wood has soared to Rs950 in Gujranwala.

LHC directs traffic police to chalk out road management plan to curb smog in Lahore

Arif Alvi, Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari opposed EVMs in 2016-17: Ishaq Dar

NSA Moeed Yusuf disagrees with Fawad Chaudhry over TLP statement

Lahore smog: Punjab announces 50% work from home, heavy fines for polluters

Hammad Azhar challenges Shahzeb Khanzada, gets dragged on Twitter for strange priorities

'Even Namaz time was not spared for rigging': Shahbaz on passage of NAB supplementary bill

Govt drops law for chemical castration of serial rapists

Pakistan’s sanitation workers — the forgotten frontline heroes of the pandemic

Kulbhushan Jadhav bill not person-specific, says Law Minister Farogh Nasim

Protection of journalists bill, several others pushed through Senate despite Opposition outcry

UK, Pakistan finalise negotiations on crucial readmissions agreement for return of illegal migrants

Pakistan relaxes requirement for India to share Sikh pilgrims' list 10 days ahead of Kartarpur visit

