‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date officially postponed

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, have officially postponed its release date for the third time.



The announcement was made through Aamir Khan Productions’ official Instagram handle.

The Good Newwz actor also shared the same poster with new release date.



“We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date,” said the AKP on its Instagram.

Kareena also said, “We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date.”

The poster marks April 14, Baisakhi 2022 as the release date of Laal Singh Chaddha.



This is the third time the release of Laal Singh Chaddha has been postponed.

The film was slated to release on Christmas 2020, however, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Aamir and makers decided to push it to Christmas 2021.

Later, it was moved to Valentine's Day and now, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on April 14, 2022.