Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

KARTARPUR: Renowned Indian politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu Saturday arrived in Pakistan today (Saturday) via Kartarpur Corridor to take part in the annual commemoration of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit chief executive officer welcomed Navjot Singh Sidhu upon arrival in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu thanked the prime minister for the rousing welcome.



In a Tweet shared by Indian express, Sidhu can be seen entering Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor. The former Indian cricketer-turned politician says, “He [PM Imran Khan] is my elder brother.”

Novjot Singh Sidhu at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Later, he visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and performed religious rituals.

Indian Punjab CM, other Indian politicians visit Gurdwara Sahib

Earlier on November 18, Important Indian politicians, including the Indian Punjab chief minister, had visited the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, a day before Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, was reopened on Wednesday.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his ministers, were part of the first delegation to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Sardar Ameer Singh had greeted and received them on their arrival.