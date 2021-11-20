 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Screengrab shows Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives in Pakistan.
Screengrab shows Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives in Pakistan. 
  • Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives in Pakistan today via Kartarpur Corridor to take part in the annual commemoration of the birth of Guru Nanak.
  • Sidhu thanks Pakistani PM for rousing welcome.
  • Says “he [PM Imran Khan] is my elder brother.”

KARTARPUR: Renowned Indian politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu Saturday arrived in Pakistan today (Saturday) via Kartarpur Corridor to take part in the annual commemoration of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit chief executive officer welcomed Navjot Singh Sidhu upon arrival in Pakistan. 

Related items

Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu thanked the prime minister for the rousing welcome.

In a Tweet shared by Indian express, Sidhu can be seen entering Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor. The former Indian cricketer-turned politician says, “He [PM Imran Khan] is my elder brother.”

Novjot Singh Sidhu at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.
Novjot Singh Sidhu at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Later, he visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and performed religious rituals. 

Indian Punjab CM, other Indian politicians visit Gurdwara Sahib

Earlier on November 18, Important Indian politicians, including the Indian Punjab chief minister, had visited the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, a day before Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, was reopened on Wednesday.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his ministers, were part of the first delegation to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Sardar Ameer Singh had greeted and received them on their arrival.

More From Pakistan:

Several Karachi areas face gas shortage

Several Karachi areas face gas shortage
Court extends Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in money laundering case till Dec 11

Court extends Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in money laundering case till Dec 11
LHC directs traffic police to chalk out road management plan to curb smog in Lahore

LHC directs traffic police to chalk out road management plan to curb smog in Lahore

Arif Alvi, Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari opposed EVMs in 2016-17: Ishaq Dar

Arif Alvi, Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari opposed EVMs in 2016-17: Ishaq Dar
NSA Moeed Yusuf disagrees with Fawad Chaudhry over TLP statement

NSA Moeed Yusuf disagrees with Fawad Chaudhry over TLP statement
Lahore smog: Punjab announces 50% work from home, heavy fines for polluters

Lahore smog: Punjab announces 50% work from home, heavy fines for polluters
Hammad Azhar challenges Shahzeb Khanzada, gets dragged on Twitter for strange priorities

Hammad Azhar challenges Shahzeb Khanzada, gets dragged on Twitter for strange priorities
'Even Namaz time was not spared for rigging': Shahbaz on passage of NAB supplementary bill

'Even Namaz time was not spared for rigging': Shahbaz on passage of NAB supplementary bill
Govt drops law for chemical castration of serial rapists

Govt drops law for chemical castration of serial rapists
Pakistan’s sanitation workers — the forgotten frontline heroes of the pandemic

Pakistan’s sanitation workers — the forgotten frontline heroes of the pandemic

Kulbhushan Jadhav bill not person-specific, says Law Minister Farogh Nasim

Kulbhushan Jadhav bill not person-specific, says Law Minister Farogh Nasim
Protection of journalists bill, several others pushed through Senate despite Opposition outcry

Protection of journalists bill, several others pushed through Senate despite Opposition outcry

Latest

view all