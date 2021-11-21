 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Govt to support Chinese businesses in Pakistan, vows PM Imran Khan

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • We will support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on priority basis, says PM Imran Khan.
  • PM says Pakistan and China haven't just been connected in past and present, but will remain united through future generations. 
  • Premier directs authorities concerned to facilitate all Chinese investors.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given Chinese businessmen assurances that his government will support and protect their businesses in Pakistan.

A Chinese business delegation led by Chen Yan from Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd met PM Imran Khan at his office, The News reported Sunday.  

Speaking at the meeting, PM Imran said, “We will support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on priority basis, and are grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs)”.

“Pakistan and China have been connected not only in the past or present, but will remain united through our future generations also. We appreciate the valuable relationship of the peoples of the two countries,” he maintained.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to facilitate all Chinese investors, who are setting up industries in Pakistan, on an emergency basis by resolving their issues related to road connectivity and provision of utilities.

Earlier, the PM was informed that Chinese businessmen are almost ready to start operations in glass, ceramics and information technology sectors.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Oppo, one of the leading tech manufacturers in the world, is going to establish a local mobile manufacturing unit and a research and development centre in Pakistan. It will not only save a lot of foreign exchange reserves on the import of smart phones annually but would also create employment opportunities for our tech graduates.

The meeting was also attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, along with other senior officers concerned.

