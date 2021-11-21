 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video
Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video

Actor Ayesha Omar is having the time of her life in Tanzania!

The Bulbulay star, who is currently vacationing in East Africa, turned to her Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself swimming around with a bunch of turtles in a water body.

"Lunch with these beauties. Seaweed= low in calories, great source of vitamins and minerals.Thank you my beautiful @henna_by_sheikha for making this video. I’m so grateful to have met you," captioned Ayesha alongside her post.

Earlier, Ayesha also shared a thread of photos of herself posing before a sunset.

"Hakuna Matata…This mother of all sunsets, in the #serengeti was pure, unadulterated JOY," wrote the star.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Arijit Singh inquires 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'

Arijit Singh inquires 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'
Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside
Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'

Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'
Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo

Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo
Priyanka Chopra sends love to Sushmita Sen on birthday with throwback post

Priyanka Chopra sends love to Sushmita Sen on birthday with throwback post
Iqra Aziz highlights husband Yasir Hussain's 'growth' and 'love' on Men's Day

Iqra Aziz highlights husband Yasir Hussain's 'growth' and 'love' on Men's Day
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date officially postponed

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date officially postponed
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen snap of Taimur dripping with confidence: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen snap of Taimur dripping with confidence: See Photo
Inside Aiman, Minal Khan's midnight birthday surprise arranged by hubbies

Inside Aiman, Minal Khan's midnight birthday surprise arranged by hubbies
When Salman Khan dismissed Aayush Sharma for visiting without sister Arpita

When Salman Khan dismissed Aayush Sharma for visiting without sister Arpita
Rani Mukherjee says her 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' costumes have been picked by Adira

Rani Mukherjee says her 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' costumes have been picked by Adira

Latest

view all