Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMAs performance with BTS

The 'Savage' Rapper canceled her AMAs performance with BTS citing an 'unexpected personal matter'

Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled her upcoming American Music Awards 2021 performance with K-Pop superstars BTS, reported Variety.

The Savage rapper turned to Twitter on Saturday to break the news to disappointed fans.

“I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” tweeted Megan.

The 26-year-old continued, “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

While Megan gave no further details on the “personal matter”, fans are speculating that the cancellation could be owing to the recent murder of her fellow rapper and friend Young Dolph.

Dolph, who Megan collaborated with on the 2020 song RNB, was shot and killed in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 17.





Megan had reacted to the news with a special post on Instagram dedicated to the late rapper.

“Everybody that knows me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY! He was so genuine so real so kind to me… Rest in Peace to a real legend,” she wrote.