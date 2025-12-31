David Beckham excludes son Brooklyn from family photos after cutting ties

David Beckham looks back at unbelievable year with ‘incredible wife’ and amazing kids

David Beckham and his family had a tough time with his son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, but the star athlete still has a lot to be grateful for.

The 50-year-old soccer legend took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 31, and shared the highlights of his year with a heartwarming caption.

David included all the milestone moments and his family in the tribute to 2025, but his estranged son was notably absent from the post.

He included his wife, Victoria Beckham, 51, and three children – Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, as well as friends and even King Charles from the royal knighthood family, but not his eldest son, 26.

In the caption alongside, David wrote, "I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025 full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood ( still pinching myself ) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner , I'm so grateful to my incredible wife , my amazing children , my friends and team I work with every single day nothing would have been possible without you all... But as Sir Alex Ferguson would say ‘Onto the the next.’”

The sportsman continued, "Thank you for the incredible memories I will forever remember 2025 @victoriabeckham I love you & our kids.”

Several fans pointed out the noticeable absence of Brooklyn in the 2025 roundup, writing how the post seems to be a telling sign of where the family stands.

While others supported David’s decision to not include him, explaining that he and Nicola were the first to cut the Beckhams off by blocking them on social media. The photographer and former model blocked both his parents and all his siblings.