Angelina Jolie pens touching note after gracing red carpet in LA with Shiloh and Pax

Sunday Nov 21 2021
Angelina Jolie, who graced the red carpet alongside two of her and Brad Pitt's six children on Friday, has penned a heartfelt message alongside an adorable photo of daughter Shiloh and son Pax.

The award-winning actress joined by daughter Shiloh, 15, and son Pax, 17, at the LA premiere for the film Paper & Glue. Jolie, who is also friends with the film's director JR, posted photo on her Instagram account on Saturday, showing her with the French artist and two children. 

Th dotting mom also wrote a message about the movie: "I was proud to speak last night at the LA premiere at @museumoftolerance of my friend @jr‘s new film Paper & Glue.

"In so much of culture today, art is synonymous with money. The film will remind you of the other side of art. Art that belongs to the people. Art arising from the street."

The actress added: "So much energy today goes into keeping us apart, separated and suspicious. Whole ideologies and political projects are built on creating and exploiting supposed differences between us. And we’ve been lulled into thinking that the way things are in the world is just the way it is. And nothing can really change."

Angelina Jolie continued: "In fact, there is so much that we ought to question. And perhaps the most revolutionary thing anyone can do in our world is to bring people together - in the way art sometimes can."

Her admirers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You had a beautiful speech and looked so beautiful too!" 

Another responded as writing: "This is so true!" A third simply shared  with a series of love heart emojis.

Angelina Jolie has had busy few weeks attending premieres for the film around the world with her children, following the release of Marvel's Eternals, in which she graces her acting skills.

