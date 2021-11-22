 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Bridgerton creators tease Season 2 special: ‘It cannot be described’

By
HAHiba Anjum

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Bridgerton creators tease Season 2 special: ‘It cannot be described’
Bridgerton creators tease Season 2 special: ‘It cannot be described’

The creators of Bridgerton have just wrapped up their shoot for season 2 and turned to social media to tease its upcoming release.

For those unversed, this upcoming season will focus on the life of Lord Anthony Bridgerton who is trying to find love with Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma.

The news was announced over on Twitter by its creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen.

He even posted a commemorative picture to go along with the announcement and included actress Ashley, Bailey and Dusen himself.

It included a caption that read, “That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year.”

“And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in [fire emoji] in 2022. #Bridgerton #SeasonTwo #BuckleUp”.

Check it out below:

Bridgerton creators tease Season 2 special: ‘It cannot be described’


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston faces backlash over her intimate shower scene

Jennifer Aniston faces backlash over her intimate shower scene
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' starts strong with $44 million, 'King Richard' Whiffs

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' starts strong with $44 million, 'King Richard' Whiffs
Harry and Meghan's interviews making them unpopular among British public, thinks expert

Harry and Meghan's interviews making them unpopular among British public, thinks expert
Queen Elizabeth's Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Queen Elizabeth's Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Jennifer Lopez seemingly waiting for Ben Affleck's nod to become his bride

Jennifer Lopez seemingly waiting for Ben Affleck's nod to become his bride
Queen Elizabeth forced to pull out of great grandchildren's baptisms

Queen Elizabeth forced to pull out of great grandchildren's baptisms
Kim Kardashian to remove 'West' from her name after confirming relationship with Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian to remove 'West' from her name after confirming relationship with Pete Davidson?

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend leaves Duke's fans disappointed

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend leaves Duke's fans disappointed

Kate Middleton's new heartfelt message takes spotlight away from Harry's wife

Kate Middleton's new heartfelt message takes spotlight away from Harry's wife
Adele gets angry at Australian TV host Matt Doran

Adele gets angry at Australian TV host Matt Doran
Britney Spears current has 'no plans' to share story in Oprah Winfrey sit down

Britney Spears current has 'no plans' to share story in Oprah Winfrey sit down

Jeremy Renner threatened Marvel to recast Hawkeye role for this reason

Jeremy Renner threatened Marvel to recast Hawkeye role for this reason

Latest

view all