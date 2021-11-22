Pak vs Ban: Confident Pakistan eye clean sweep against Bangladesh in 3rd T20 today

Pakistani cricketers speak after dismissing a Bangladeshi batter. Photo: Babar Azam Twitter account

Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahnawaz Dahani likely to be included in playing XI today.

Bangladesh have yet to win a single match in the series.

Shoaib Malik will not play today's match owing to his son's illness.

The Pakistan cricket team will be eyeing a clean sweep against hosts Bangladesh today as the two sides meet yet again in the third and final match of the T20 series today (Monday).

Bangladesh's bowling line-up have troubled the Pakistani batters but their insipid batting has failed them and helped the Men in Green win the series.



Pakistan, 2-0 up, will be comfortable heading into today's match but skipper Babar Azam will be looking to continue the side's winning momentum.

Skipper Babar Azam has failed to find his form in the T20 series against Bangladesh so far, failing to score big on both previous occasions.

Today's match will be an opportunity for Pakistan to play Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir. While Iftikhar had not been included in the T20 World Cup squad, Qadir and Dahani had not played in any of Pakistan's six T20 World Cup encounters.

Iftikhar may be included in former Pakistan captain and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik's place, who will not be featuring in the playing XI squad today as his son has fallen ill.

Pakistan's bowlers have so far impressed in the series, with Hasan Ali doing the trick in the first T20 with three wickets while Shaheen Afridi took up the baton in the second T20, when Hasan was rested, and managed to rattle the Bangladeshi batters.