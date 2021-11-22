 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 22 2021
HSY befriends Billy Porter in New York, dedicates post to him

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) found a friend in Award-winning American star Billy Porter
Pakistani designer and actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) has found a new friend in Award-winning American star Billy Porter.

The two reportedly met in New York, with HSY taking to his Instagram to share snaps of them partying it up. He also dedicated a lengthy caption to Porter, calling him a “trailblazer”.

“Billy! Where do I begin? Not only is he one of the finest actor/singer/performer there is, he has a heart of gold and an energy that just lifts you up,” said HSY, adding, “I'm proud to call him my friend.”

He went on to add, “Winner of a Tony, Emmy and Grammy, he won all our hearts with his love. Wishing you the greatest success always Billy!”

Check out the pictures:



