Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalized

Kamal Haasan is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the US

Veteran Bollywood actor Kamal Haasan is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the US, reported India Today.

The Chachi 420 actor took to Twitter on Monday, November 22, to share the grim news. “There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination,” he said.

He added that he is currently isolating at a hospital in Chennai, and that the ordeal has made him realise that the pandemic is not over yet. He urged people to take utmost precaution.

Haasan’s positive diagnosis comes days after his return from the US, where he launched a new clothing line by the name of Kamal’s House of Khaddar.

Haasan has also been busy shooting for the upcoming film Vikram, as well as hosting episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5.