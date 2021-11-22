Abhi 'none-done' awarded Vir Chakra for shooting down imaginary F-16

Abhinandan Varthaman being awarded the Vir Chakra. — Twitter

Indian Airforce (IAF) pilot and Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was awarded the Vir Chakra, the third-highest Indian military honour during wartime Monday.



However, Pakistanis ridiculed the Indian authorities as Abhinandan was arrested in 2019 by Pakistani forces after his MiG 21 aircraft was shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Abhinandan was captured by the Pakistan Army after his aircraft was shot down by the PAF. He was subsequently released a couple of days later by Pakistan as a "peace gesture" by Prime Minister Imran Khan towards India.

As per the Indian media, Abhinandan has been bestowed with the honour of "shooting down a Pakistani F-16 plane during the February 2019 dogfight".

The Vir Chakra award to Abhinandan was announced in August 2019 but was awarded today in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Pakistani politicians, government functionaries, and Twitterati did not take this lightly and also expressed astonishment over the award given to the Indian pilot.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman asked: "Award for drinking tea in Pakistani custody?"

PM's focal person on digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid said: "I feel for Abhinandan. Just because of @narendramodi and Indian media denial of the defeat and embarrassment they had bk then, poor Abhinandan is reminded of the episode every second month."

Raja Junaid said he was unaware that India awarded medals to officers who surrendered and then drank the enemy's tea.

"I didn't know that those military officers are bestowed with highest military awards in India who drink fantastic tea after surrendering in enemy country," he said.

Asad Sultan, taking a jibe, said despite Abhinandan's failure, the Indian government was considering them their hero.

"Abhinandan who failed his mission got caught, and was sent back by Pakistan. Indian government: tu humara hero hai! Teray ko nahi pata par tu hai! (You are our hero even if you don't know it)," he said.

Osama Bin Liaqat Mir, taunting the Indian authorities, said they had come up with an "amazing" story.

"Haha wah kia story banai hai (what an amazing story), Bollywood would be proud," he said.

Journalist Tahir Imran quipped that the event would go down in history books and asked would Indians be awarded Vir Chakra for playing Pub G.

"Wow, this one is for history books. The first medal for “fictional combat achievement”. What next? Pub G players getting Vir Chakra?" he asked.

Faizan Sajid said the act of awarding Abhinandan the award was "real-life Bollywood".

"HAHAHA! This is not a joke, this is real, awarding him for 'downing an F-16'. Real-life Bollywood," he quipped.

Moutasim Akbar said Indians were milking an "absolute failure".

"They literally awarded him #India's 3rd highest Gallantry Award for being successfully shot down by #PAF & sipping fantastic tea afterwards. Milking an absolute failure," Akbar said.

Twitter user "z" lashed out at Indian authorities and said: "This is just like Bollywood stealing scripts and changing the plot."



