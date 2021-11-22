 
Showbiz
Rumours of Aamir Khan's third marriage false: source

Aamir Khan does not seem to be interested for a third marriage.

Earlier a publication reported that the actor intended to tie the knot the third time following the release of his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

However, a source told IndiaToday.in that the rumours are fake.

It is pertinent to mention that Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao had divorced.

Many were quick to point out the actor’s alleged affair with Fatima Sana Shaikh as the reason behind their separation.

Earlier Fatima addressed their dating rumours, she had said in an interview.  

"A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer. It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume wrong things."

