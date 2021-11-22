 
Phoebe Dynevor seen with new man after ex Pete Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian

Phoebe Dynevor seems to be moving on from her ex Pete Davidson as she was seen hanging out with Jaden Smith amid his romance with Kim Kardashian.

The Bridgerton star was snapped leaving Nobu, where Louis Vuitton’s bash was taking place, with Jaden by her side.

The duo stepped out dressed to the nines in the same designer's new collection from Nicolas Ghesquière.

The two were also followed by a group that was also part of the dinner.

It remains to be seen whether the two are romantically involved. 

Their appearance comes after Kim and Pete confirmed their romance when they were spotted holding hands and celebrating the Saturday Night Live cast member's birthday.  

