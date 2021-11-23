 
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas amid divorce rumours

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

US singer Nick Jonas left his wife Priyanka Chopra gushing over him with a workout video amid split rumours.

Priyanka dismissed her divorce rumours with the husband with a romantic comment on his post.

The Find You singer turned to Instagram late on Monday and shared a video of his work out from the gym.

He posted the video with caption “Monday motivation. Let’s get it”.

The Bajirao Mastani actor, who fueled split rumours with Nick by removing his surname from Instagram profile earlier in the day, was the first to shower love on him.

She can’t stop gushing over the husband with a romantic comment.

Priyanka commented “Damn! I just died in your arms” followed by heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

Earlier, Priyanka removed husband Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram profile, sparking divorce rumours after three years of their wedding.

