Britney Spears showers gratitude on Lady Gaga for supporting her

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the pop icon said she cannot thank Gaga enough for her love

Britney Spears is thankful to Lady Gaga for lending support to her amid her conservatorship battle.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the pop icon said she cannot thank Gaga enough for her love.

Spears penned, "Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words ….. you’ve inspired me too and I’m in love with this outfit !!!! You’re my inspiration for the rest of the year and congrats on your amazing movie !!!! Love, B."

The Toxic singer's appreciation post for Gaga comes after the latter supported her recently on a red carpet interview.



On the other hand, Christina Aguilera, when asked if she supports Spears chose to remain silent.

Interestingly, Spears posted the video of Aguilera alongside the message: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!”