 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears showers gratitude on Lady Gaga for supporting her

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the pop icon said she cannot thank Gaga enough for her love
In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the pop icon said she cannot thank Gaga enough for her love

Britney Spears is thankful to Lady Gaga for lending support to her amid her conservatorship battle. 

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the pop icon said she cannot thank Gaga enough for her love. 

Spears penned, "Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words ….. you’ve inspired me too and I’m in love with this outfit !!!! You’re my inspiration for the rest of the year and congrats on your amazing movie !!!! Love, B." 

The Toxic singer's appreciation post for Gaga comes after the latter supported her recently on a red carpet interview.

On the other hand, Christina Aguilera, when asked if she supports Spears chose to remain silent.

Interestingly, Spears posted the video of Aguilera alongside the message: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!”

More From Entertainment:

TV host apologizes to Adele after making her ‘storm out’ of interview

TV host apologizes to Adele after making her ‘storm out’ of interview
Sofía Vergara celebrates 6 years of marriage with Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara celebrates 6 years of marriage with Joe Manganiello
‘House of Gucci’s Patrizia Reggiani says she’s ‘not innocent, but not guilty’

‘House of Gucci’s Patrizia Reggiani says she’s ‘not innocent, but not guilty’
Singer Aaron Carter welcomes first child with fiancé

Singer Aaron Carter welcomes first child with fiancé

Prince Harry, William pay tribute to Prince Philip in new documentary

Prince Harry, William pay tribute to Prince Philip in new documentary
Sandra Bullock gushes over Keanu Reeves while responding to dating rumours

Sandra Bullock gushes over Keanu Reeves while responding to dating rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt royal didn't suit them days after marriage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt royal didn't suit them days after marriage
Hannah Brown reveals she battled pancreatic cancer at age 11

Hannah Brown reveals she battled pancreatic cancer at age 11

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson head out for dinner date

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson head out for dinner date
Jennifer Lawrence shocks fans, says she almost died in plane crash

Jennifer Lawrence shocks fans, says she almost died in plane crash

BRIT Awards to introduce gender-neutral categories at 2022 show

BRIT Awards to introduce gender-neutral categories at 2022 show
James Van Dar Beek welcomes 6th child

James Van Dar Beek welcomes 6th child

Latest

view all