Tuesday Nov 23 2021
TV host apologizes to Adele after making her ‘storm out’ of interview

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Matt Doran has apologized to Adele after reportedly making her ‘storm out’ of an interview
Australian interviewer Matt Doran has apologized to Adele after reportedly making her ‘storm out’ of an interview with him by admitting that he hadn’t heard her latest album, reported Page Six.

Doran, who specially flew out 10,000 miles from Australia to UK for the interview, told The Australian that he is “mortified and unequivocally apologetic to Adele” for offending her.

The host insisted that it was a ‘simple mistake’, explaining, “When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album.”

“I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but NOT a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed,” he said.

He also attempted to clarify that the Hello singer did not “storm out” of the interview and that he actually interviewed her for 29 minutes instead of the originally allotted 20 minutes.

“I’m utterly confounded. I’ve implored Sony to release the interview,” said Doran.

Doran’s interview for Seven Network was supposed to be a part of a $725,000 deal with Sony to promote Adele’s latest release 30 in Australia, however, they ultimately didn’t allow Seven to use Doran’s interview. 

