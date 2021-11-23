Ananya Panday looks like a princess out of fairytale in the latest ‘photo dump’

Ananya Panday is taking out a moment to appreciate her beauty as she just stunned her fans with a series of gorgeous ‘photo dump’ on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account on November 23, the Pati Patni Aur Woh posted multiple clicks of herself dressed up in beautiful traditional and western gowns by the well-known Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

The 23-year-old actor captioned the post, “Can princesses say photo dump???”

Just two days ago, the Student of the Year 2 actor also shared a glimpse of her horse-riding experience in Las Vegas during shooting for her next film, Liger.



Meanwhile, her IG story also showed Vijay Deverakonda having an amazing time in the desert as Panday termed the moment as ‘Howdy Rowdy’.

