Tuesday Nov 23 2021
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with cat, Anushka Sharma reacts

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life with his fans however this time a cool cat accompanied the star cricketer in his recent post.

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared adorable pictures with a cat he met during his practice session.

These pictures were taken during the Indian team’s practice session at the Cricket Club of India.

Sharing the pictures, the cricketer, 33, wrote in the caption, “A quick hello from a cool cat at practice."

The star cricketer’s wife Anushka Sharma also reacted to his post. She commented on the picture by saying “Hello billi" .


The couple had a witty exchange of words and due to which the post gathered many reactions and is currently, going viral on the internet as well.

Earlier, Virat shared a selfie with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star and called her his “rock”.

