PDM leaders agree on 'no compromise' over Saqib Nisar's alleged audio clip: sources

It has been decided that controversial rules regarding the EVM and electoral reforms will be challenged in Supreme Court.

PDM decides to highlight Saqib Nisar's audio clip issue on the national level.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have agreed that "no compromise" will be made on the issue of ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar's alleged audio clip.



Sourced told Geo News that the Opposition alliance discussed the alleged audio leak of the former chief justice in which he allegedly tells another person that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will have to be sentenced to make space for Imran Khan in politics.

Speaking after the meeting, Fazl said the entire nation demanded an independent election commission. "It is totally unacceptable to clip the ECP's wings," he said, adding that the Constitution already lays down the powers of the commission.

Fazl lashed out at the "fake government", saying that it had promised the government one 10 million jobs but had "stolen" over 5 million so far from the people.

He said that the joint Opposition will play a role in guaranteeing that overseas Pakistanis "have representation in the Parliament", warning them not to get caught up in the government's "lies".

The PML-N has demanded that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz should be declared innocent after the audio clip went viral.

The PDM discussed the audio clip in its meeting today, said sources, adding that the Opposition leaders have decided to raise the issue on a national level.

Per sources, the members of the Opposition present during the meeting agreed that the audio clip was another proof of the alleged conspiracy to oust an elected prime minister (Nawaz Sharif) from office.

Moreover, the session was held in order to finalise the date for the long march and discuss other measures aimed at putting the government on the back foot.

JUI-F chief and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has thrown his weight behind the decision to hold a long march in Islamabad and for Opposition lawmakers to resign from the assemblies when the caravan reaches there.

The PDM has also agreed on challenging the government's laws on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and electoral in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Senators Farooq H Naik, Azam Nazir Tarar and Kamran Murtaza have been tasked to prepare a strategy in this regard, confirmed sources.