Salman Khan gives the worst relationship advice: Aayush Sharma

Indian actor Aayush Sharma is answering burning questions ahead of the release of his action-thriller film Antim: The Final Truth.

Sharma, who plays antagonist alongside brother-in-law Salman Khan in the movie, says that the actor gives the worst relationship advice.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, when asked 'who’s the most likely to give the worst relationship advice', Sharma jumped on to reply, “Salman bhai.” When he was further asked if Salman gave him any relationship advice, he replied, “Ya ya. That’s why I know who is worst.”



Sharma married Salman's younger sister Arpita in 2014. The lovebirds share son Ahil and daughter Aayat together.

Speaking of the pressure working alongside Salman in an earlier interview, Sharma told Hindustan Times that he fears failing brother-in-law's faith in him.

“The pressure and responsibility is there. But more than anything, I hope I don’t let him down. That is a big thing. He has been there (for me). I take it as my personal responsibility (to not let him down). Somewhere down the line, people might say, ‘Arrey, yeh ghar ki baat hai. Bhai ne picture produce ki hai toh kya ho gaya (this is a family matter. Salman has produced the film so what)’. The only way that you can counter anything like this is by putting in the hard work.”

