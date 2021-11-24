 
pakistan
All manners down the toilet: Passengers turn PIA plane into a trash can

Airline staff had their hands full Wednesday after passengers on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight thoughtlessly left behind piles of trash in the plane.

The PIA flight back from London was delayed because the plane had to be deep cleaned, a PIA spokesperson shared.

Pictures of the mess left behind by the passengers are being circulated across social media.

PIA chartered flight PK9785 flew from Islamabad to London and back. It was full of garbage both times.

PIA officials have asked passengers to take care of cleanliness while traveling.

