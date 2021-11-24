'Hellbound': fantasy series becomes most- viewed TV show

Violent and horrifying, Hellbound has become the most-watched TV show on Netflix reported by Guardian.

The South Korean entertainment industry is increasingly dominating showbiz in many genres because of its great scripts and production. Meanwhile within 24 hours of its premiere on November 20, the latest horror Hellbound has racked up the highest streaming ratings in more than 80 nations.

According to FlixPatrol (which provides streaming ratings worldwide), Hellbound has become the most popular television series.

Hellbound’s story revolves around the unearthly beings that issue judgments, sending people to hell and spawning a religious movement based on the concept of divine justice.

The show is using common fantasy and childhood icons such as demons and celestials however it is directed by Yeon Sang-ho.

Hellbound is likely to keep everyone occupied till Hwang Dong-hyuk releases a new season of the dark and twisted thriller. This year, it appears that we will be treated to yet another entertaining creature feature.