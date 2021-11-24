 
entertainment
Taylor Swift’s red lipstick dominates Google search trends

Taylor Swift’s latest album, Red (Taylor’s Version), has caused a spike in Google searches for ‘red lipstick’
Taylor Swift’s latest release, Red (Taylor’s Version), has caused a major spike in Google searches for ‘red lipstick’ and her iconic ‘red scarf’, reported WWD.

According to the report, searches for ‘what red lipstick does Taylor Swift wear’ went up by 800 percent after the Folklore hit-maker dropped the album cover in which she’s rocking a red lip.

People are also more interested in Swift's elusive ‘red scarf’ than ever before, with searches for ‘Taylor Swift red scarf meaning’ jumping 1,400 percent after she released the 10-minute-version of All Too Well with a short film.

The song notably features strong references to the ‘red scarf’.

Searches for actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, who star in the All Too Well short, also saw a rise, reaching an all-time high this month.

Swift re-released her version of her fourth studio album Red on November 12, almost a decade after the original dropped in 2012. 

