Wednesday Nov 24 2021
Lou Cutell from 'Seinfeld’ passes away at 91

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Lou Cutell, best known for his roles in Seinfeld and Grey’s Anatomy passed away at the of 91, confirmed his longtime friend Mark Furman.

Furman shared the grim news in a Facebook post that read, “After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home.”

“A film, theatre and character actor,” he added, listing down some of Cutell’s most memorable roles, including, “Big Larry in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, A– Man in Seinfeld, Abe in Grey’s Anatomy S12, E4.”

Furman also shared pictures of the late actor in his tribute.

The official Pee Wee Herman Twitter account also dedicated a thread to the actor, writing, “He was wonderful—sweet, caring and unassuming. He was also slyly and wickedly funny.”

Cutell, born in New York City in 1930, started his career 60 years ago with a role in the Broadway musical The Young Abe Lincoln. 

