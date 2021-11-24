Citadel: Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek into her ‘wrap treat’: See Pic

 
‘Citadel’: Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peek into her ‘ wrap treat’; See Pic
‘Citadel’: Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peek into her ‘ wrap treat’; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses from her life with her fans on social media but this time the actress has shared insights into her special treat on sets of Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of an ‘early wrap’ treat on the Instagram story as she winded up the Citadel shoot early in Birmingham.

Sharing a story on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Early wrap on a night shoot!! Well, that deserves a treat. #citadel."

In her post, Chopra also dropped a boomerang video that showed a fancy cocktail filled with liquid nitrogen. The actress documented the smoky, boiling effect of her drink on her Instagram story.

The Sky Is Pink actress has been quite busy with the shooting of her upcoming series titled Citadel. In her personal life, the star recent made a number of headlines for dropping her Jonas surname from her Instagram bio.


