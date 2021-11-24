 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan turns poetic for hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in loved-up photo

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Minal Khan turns poetic for hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in loved-up photo
Minal Khan turns poetic for hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in loved-up photo

Actor Minal Khan is expressing her love towards husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram with a PDA-filled photo.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the 23-year-old diva shared a mirror selfie with Ahsan as alongside a poetic caption for her better half.

"Look inside you’ll find a deeper love. The kind that only comes from high above," wrote Minal with the picture.

Minal and Ahsan tied the knot in September before leaving for an elaborate honeymoon trip to Maldives. The lovebirds also recently celebrated Minal and twin sister Aiman Khan's private birthday bash.


More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan recalls his first meeting with Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan recalls his first meeting with Aayush Sharma

Kamal Haasan recovering well post hospitalisation, says daughter Shruti

Kamal Haasan recovering well post hospitalisation, says daughter Shruti

Weightlifter Talha Talib, Ahmed Ali Akbar tease ‘surprise’

Weightlifter Talha Talib, Ahmed Ali Akbar tease ‘surprise’
Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab reacts to honourable Grammy nomination: 'Shock'

Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab reacts to honourable Grammy nomination: 'Shock'
Akshay Kumar is the ‘most uncomplicated’ actor, says 'Atrangi Re' director

Akshay Kumar is the ‘most uncomplicated’ actor, says 'Atrangi Re' director
Citadel: Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek into her ‘wrap treat’: See Pic

Citadel: Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek into her ‘wrap treat’: See Pic
Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with Pilates

Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with Pilates
Yasir Hussain marks Iqra Aziz’s birthday with homemade meal

Yasir Hussain marks Iqra Aziz’s birthday with homemade meal
Bol: Noori's music video embarks fans on his memorable journey

Bol: Noori's music video embarks fans on his memorable journey

Madhuri Dixit’s latest dance video on Meghan Trainor’s 'Me Too' goes viral

Madhuri Dixit’s latest dance video on Meghan Trainor’s 'Me Too' goes viral
‘Atrangi Re’s director responds to criticism, ‘we have a habit of judging people’

‘Atrangi Re’s director responds to criticism, ‘we have a habit of judging people’
Aly Goni turns Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra divorce rumour into hilarious meme

Aly Goni turns Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra divorce rumour into hilarious meme

Latest

view all