Wednesday Nov 24 2021
Kamal Haasan recovering well post hospitalisation, says daughter Shruti

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan on Wednesday updated fans about her father’s health post his hospitalisation from COVID-19.

Shruti took to Twitter to thank fans for their prayers and well wishes for her father’s health, tweeting, “He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!”

Kamal was hospitalized in Chennai, India, on November 22 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Chachi 420 actor tested positive days after his return from the US, where he recently launched a new clothing line by the name of Kamal’s House of Khaddar.

He took to Twitter on Monday, November 22, to update fans about his condition, saying, “There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination.”

