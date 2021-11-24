Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumours in style

Kourtney Kardashian, who is fully enjoying her romantic journey with the man of her dreams, has showed off her toned tum in a tight gym outfit amid rumours that she's pregnant with Travis Barker's baby.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has sweetly responded to the about her pregnancy as she put her fit figure on display in a new selfie.

Kourtney, 41, left fans swooning over her incredible physique as she donned a tinny outfit to showcase her slim smart figure in a skimpy outfit , looking younger than her age.



Travis Barker's sweetheart's latest post seems to be an apt reply to the rumor-mongers. The rumours have been spiraling the loved-up couple ever since they got engaged earlier on in the year, with fans convinced that Kourtney might be pregnant with her fiancé 's baby.

The reality star's eagle-eyed fans have shared a fair amount of 'clues' on social media. The engraved hand cuffs that read "Spring summer 2022" which, according to them, could be a due date.



Kourtney, who has not categorically denied pregnancy reports yet, already shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Reign, six, and Penelope, nine.