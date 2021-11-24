HEC announces international scholarships for bachelor's, master's, PhD studies

The Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter/hecpkofficial

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced an international scholarship for Bachelor's, One-Tier Master's, Master's, and PhD studies, a tweet from the body said.

The HEC is inviting applications from Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme (2022-23), launched by the Hungarian Government.

The types of scholarship

Stipendium Hungaricum scholarships are available for Pakistani students fulfilling the eligibility criteria in specified disciplines and other requirements of Hungarian universities under the following programmes:

Bachelor's Degree (after 12 years education);

One-Tier Master's Degree (after 12 years education);

Master's Degree (after 16 years education); and

PhD Degree (after 17/18 years education).

Eligibility criteria:

Applicant must be a citizen of Pakistan/AJ&K.

Must be between the age of 18-22 years for Undergraduate programs. The age limit should not exceed from 35 years for students applying for Masters degree programmes. In case of PhD programs, age limit should not exceed from 40 years (on last day of deadline).

The applicant must have completed HSSC/Intermediate or equivalent for application in Bachelor's (Undergraduate Program) and One-Tier Master's degree i.e. DVM, DPharm etc.

The applicant must have completed 16 years Bachelors/or equivalent Degree for application in Master's (Postgraduate Program).

The applicant must have completed 18 years Degree/or equivalent for application in PhD Program.

The applicant must fill all the fields of the Hungary application form and HEC application form and no column or field should be left unfilled.

Certificates/Transcript/Degrees to be attached must be attested by the attesting authorities such as IBCC and HEC. Equivalence of O & A level from IBCC is mandatory.

It is the sole responsibility of student(s) applying for any professional degree (Medical, Engineering, Nursing, Architecture, Law, Veterinary Medicine etc.) to first get confirmed its accreditation from the respective Councils i.e. Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Pakistan Technology Council etc.

IELTS/TOEFL scores as required, where applicable by Hungarian side.

All applicants must submit medical certificate of satisfactory health condition (issued not earlier than 15 November 2021, a written certificate from a physician to prove that the applicant does not have the following illnesses: AIDS, Hepatitis A, B, C or any other epidemic conditions)

In case of final selection, applicants will have to submit a bond on legal paper to HEC that he/she will not change discipline after final award of scholarship, and immediately after completion of his/her degree, he/she will return back to Pakistan to serve the country for a period as prescribed by the HEC. In case of failure to do so, HEC reserves the right to recover from candidate or his/her guarantor, a penalty amount as prescribed/decided by the HEC.

Applicants must fulfill all other requirements set by host Hungarian university/Tempus Public Foundation/Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

In case of final selection, candidate has to submit a bond agreement.

