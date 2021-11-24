Rare white lion dies at Karachi Zoo

— APP

KMC spokesperson says lion had been ill for the last 13 days and was suffering from Pulmonary TB.

Veterinarians say lion also had pneumonia and its lungs had stopped working.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab seeks report regarding the death of big cat.

KARACHI: A rare white lion died at Karachi Zoo after his lungs reportedly stopped working due to pulmonary tuberculosis, Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) said Wednesday.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab sought a report regarding the death of the lion which was of a breed that is going extinct in the world.



KMC Spokesman Ali Hassan Sajid said the lion had been ill for the last 13 days and was suffering from pulmonary TB. The animal was being treated by veterinarians but he could not recover and died.

The lion was between 14 and 15 years old and was brought to the Karachi Zoo from Africa in 2012. A team of veterinarians performed an autopsy on the lion and collected details about the illness and death.

According to veterinarians, the lion also had pneumonia and the lion's lungs had stopped working.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he was saddened to learn of the death of the white lion at Karachi Zoo as white lions are rare in the world.

“Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the zoo management if any negligence is found after the cause of death of the lion has come to light," he said.