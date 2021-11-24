 
Machine Gun Kelly reacts to Grammy nominations

The nominations for The Grammys, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

Jon Batiste led the Grammy nominations in a best album field that spanned rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers like teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo and veteran Tony Bennett alike.

Batiste and Justin Bieber will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, R&B artist Doja Cat, singer-songwriter H.E.R, rapper Kanye West, Bennett’s collaboration with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and rapper Lil Nas X.

Nominees in each of the top three categories - album, song and record of the year - were increased to 10 from eight for the first time.

Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly seemed to be unhappy with the nominations. 

The singer took to Twitter and wrote, "w** is wrong with the grammys".

The Recording Academy earlier this year changed the way nominations and winners are chosen after allegations that the process was open to rigging and Canadian artist The Weeknd received zero nods.

Nominees this time were selected by all 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy, instead of smaller committees whose names were not revealed. Winners are also chosen by the musicians, producers and songwriters who belong to the academy.

