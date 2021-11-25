‘Strategic’ Prince William ‘already preparing’ for the crown: report

Experts speculate Prince William is already gearing up for his role as King by rallying behind the media.

This claim’s been made by BBC presenter Andrew Marr in his new documentary titled The Princes and the Press.

In his documentary, he was quoted saying, "William knows he has to deal with the media day in day out for the rest of his life.”

"And therefore he has to have a relationship with the media that works. He's constantly thinking I think in a strategic way, about how to handle that how to deal with that."

Shortly thereafter, the former press secretary to the Queen, Charles Anson spoke to the documentary producers and claimed, "I think Prince William has come to terms with the idea that he is going to be king one day, and that the media coverage of his progress to becoming king is going to be an important part of the way he is perceived in the world."