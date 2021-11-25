Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh go crazy at 'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon concert: Watch

 
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took some time off from their busy working schedule to attend AP Dhillion's concert in Delhi.

The duo, that is currently working on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, were spotted dancing to Brown Munde hitmaker's concert Wednesday night. 

For the night out, Alia was spotted in a pink t-shirt paired with a leather jacket and denim jeans. Ranveer on the other hand donned a denim jacket with a hat and coordinated his look with black sunglasses.

In another viral video, Alia was spotted interacting with a die hard fan during the concert who claimed to have met the superstar in 2014.

"I remember your face," said Alia and she blew flying kisses for the young lady.

