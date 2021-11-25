Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India

Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood star in India: Read Inside

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed is touching upon her ambitions to work in India.

During the virtual trailer launch of her Zee5 series alongside Sarwat Gillani, Meherbano and Samiya Mumtaz titled Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, the star shared:



“I am open to working in Indian films, not television. I prefer TV on this side of the border. There are so many genres of films I want to work in, so many actors I would like to collaborate with.” She added, “But to start with, Aamir Khan is someone I would like to work with.”



Speaking about the popularity of Pakistani content on Indian OTT platforms, Sanam drew similarities between the culture across the border.

“We know how India is, we have watched their films. But they didn’t know how we look and what our lives are like. So it was eye-opening for them. We look the same, eat the same food, we are practically brothers and sisters.”

