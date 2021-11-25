 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Sanjrani rejects India's invitation to visit New Delhi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Photo: file
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Photo: file  
  • Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani excuses himself from visiting New Delhi at Lok Sabha speaker's invitation.
  • Sanjrani says he will never attend any ceremony in India till it does not reverse decision to revoke occupied Kashmir's special status.
  • Sanjrani criticises Modi-led government for abolishing Articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution. 

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has excused himself from visiting New Delhi on the invitation of India’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. 

Sanjrani is not travelling to India in protest of New Delhi's August 2005 move to revoke the special status enjoyed by region. 

Last month, the Senate chairman was invited to attend the 100th celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

He also criticised the Modi-led government for abolishing Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. 

The centennial celebrations of the Lok Sabha and Public Accounts Committee will be held on December 4. The invitation letter sent by the Indian speaker had said President Ram Noth Govind will inaugurate the event, while Prime Minister Modi would also deliver a speech.

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government had rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Indian occupied Kashmir, as tensions mounted in the disputed valley with an unprecedented number of Indian troops deployed in the region.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced a resolution to scrap Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, which revoked the special status granted to occupied Kashmir and made the state a Union Territory with the legislature.

Pakistan rejects India's invitation to attend NSA meeting on Afghanistan

Earlier on November 2, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf had turned down India's invitation to a meeting of the national security advisers of regional countries on Afghanistan, categorically announcing that he would not visit New Delhi.

"I will not visit New Delhi on India's invitation," Yusuf had said, during a media talk after the signing of a protocol between Pakistan and Uzbekistan for the establishment of a joint security commission to enhance bilateral cooperation in security affairs.

