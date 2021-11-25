 
Thursday Nov 25 2021
Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming back with a larger than life celebration.

The 95th Thanksgiving Parade will be held on Thursday, Nov. 25.Unlike in 2020, the parade will resume normal activities sidelined last year due to COVID lockdown.

People who wish to spectate the exuberant parade in person are allowed to watch it along a 2.5-mile route through Manhattan.

The artist lineup for this year enlists Carrie Underwood, Jon Batiste, Sesame Street (cast and Muppets), Aespa, Andy Grammer and more.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 25 and runs until 12 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on NBC at 9 a.m. in all time zones. Some other streaming sites that will air the parade include Peacock TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV etc.

