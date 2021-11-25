 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving
Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving 

Gwen Stefani shared that she is excited to celebrate her first Thanksgiving after marriage with Blake Shelton for which she is headed to Oklahoma.

During her conversation with ET, the No Doubt singer talked about her holiday plans as she shared, “We leave next week to go to Oklahoma, it's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding.”

The Rich Girl singer also seemed excited to celebrate the joyous time as she shared, "We have a new house there. We have, like, a new life there. So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."

Getting candid about turkeys her family will munch on, Stefani said, “They did like the hot Cheetos turkey one year, and then this year I think they're doing bacon-wrapped.”

“It’s all the boys are talking about the different things they're gonna do. I know one thing is we never did mac and cheese, but we're doing mac and cheese. That's the new added. Every year I feel like we add something new in," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez sends adorable Thanksgiving wish to fans, watch here

Jennifer Lopez sends adorable Thanksgiving wish to fans, watch here
Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’
Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news

Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news
Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu

Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu
G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother

G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother
Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium

Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium
Britney Spears collaboration with The Weeknd not happening

Britney Spears collaboration with The Weeknd not happening
Machine Gun Kelly says he seeks musical advice from daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly says he seeks musical advice from daughter Casie

Meghan and Harry's 'biographer' starts blocking people on social media

Meghan and Harry's 'biographer' starts blocking people on social media
Kim Kardashian seems to be unimpressed with Kanye West's new narrative

Kim Kardashian seems to be unimpressed with Kanye West's new narrative
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson were 'very close' in most recent outing

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson were 'very close' in most recent outing
Kate Beckinsale gives her daughter Lily a shock with Madonna's racy picture

Kate Beckinsale gives her daughter Lily a shock with Madonna's racy picture

Latest

view all