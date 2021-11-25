Zahid Ahmed switches out lengthy caption for unique wish on wife's birthday

Zahid Ahmed on Wednesday wished his wife Amna Zahid a happy birthday, but in a rather unusual way

The Ishq Zahe Naseeb actor switched out lengthy birthday captions for one that seems to have come directly from his heart.

“Usually birthday posts for wives are long essays of how you complete me and thank you for being there blah blah yadda yadda etc. But…” he first quipped, before adding his real message.





“After 11 years all that really matters is that I never want to be without you. Never ever,” he wrote, taking readers, and probably his wife, by surprise.

Zahid’s message was well-received, with Amna replying in the comments section with, “Never ever.”