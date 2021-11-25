 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd marks ‘Starboy’ anniversary with new music video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

The Weeknd released the music video for the fan favourite song 'Die for You' on Thursday

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, released the music video for the 2017 fan favourite song Die for You on Thursday.

The surprise drop was aptly timed to mark five years since the release of his mega hit album Starboy that debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 in 2016.

Already boasting more than a million views on YouTube, the video has been met with excitement from fans, many of whom took to social media to share their reactions.

“One of my fav songs has a MV. Love you Abel,” tweeted one fan, while another said, “This music video is so sweet, oh my heart's melting.”

Watch the video:



