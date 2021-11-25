Sania Mirza shares a wife's account of waiting for her husband

— Instagram/File

In yet another intriguing video, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Thursday shared a glimpse of her personal life.

The couple is active on social media and constantly shares their personal and professional lives on their Instagram and Twitter handles.

In the recent Instagram reel, the star player shared what happens when she asks Malik “Where are you?”

Lip-syncing to a Bollywood song “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” by Monali Thakkur, she writes: “We all know what ‘on the way’ means.”



Besides her popularity as an international star player, Sania is well known for her interesting and funny videos that keep her Instagram followers hooked.



The video was enjoyed by all married people and garnered more than 42,000 views on Instagram within a few hours.