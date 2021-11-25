 
sports
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza shares a wife's account of waiting for her husband

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

— Instagram/File
— Instagram/File

In yet another intriguing video, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Thursday shared a glimpse of her personal life.

The couple is active on social media and constantly shares their personal and professional lives on their Instagram and Twitter handles.

In the recent Instagram reel, the star player shared what happens when she asks Malik “Where are you?”

Related items

Lip-syncing to a Bollywood song “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” by Monali Thakkur, she writes: “We all know what ‘on the way’ means.”

Besides her popularity as an international star player, Sania is well known for her interesting and funny videos that keep her Instagram followers hooked.

The video was enjoyed by all married people and garnered more than 42,000 views on Instagram within a few hours.

More From Sports:

Manchester United set to name Rangnick as interim manager: reports

Manchester United set to name Rangnick as interim manager: reports
South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant

South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant
Pak vs Ban: Mominul tells Bangladesh to 'close ears' ahead of Pakistan Tests

Pak vs Ban: Mominul tells Bangladesh to 'close ears' ahead of Pakistan Tests
PTV withdraws recovery claim against Shoaib Akhtar

PTV withdraws recovery claim against Shoaib Akhtar
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash sets new viewership record

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash sets new viewership record
Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam worried over absence of batting coach ahead of Bangladesh Test

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam worried over absence of batting coach ahead of Bangladesh Test
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Test match

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Test match
Women can continue playing cricket in Afghanistan: ACB chairman

Women can continue playing cricket in Afghanistan: ACB chairman
Pak vs Ban: Dahani 'happy' to be home with 'naughty nephew' after T20 win

Pak vs Ban: Dahani 'happy' to be home with 'naughty nephew' after T20 win
Pak vs Ban: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed display teamwork in practice ahead of Test

Pak vs Ban: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed display teamwork in practice ahead of Test
BBC drop ex-England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

BBC drop ex-England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test

Latest

view all