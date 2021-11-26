Zartaj Gul left Glasgow Conference after brawl with Amin Aslam: PTI MNA

PM's Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam (left) and Zartaj Gul Wazir (right). Photo: file

Fatyana claims losses in the millions were caused due to "incompetence" of Ministry of Climate Change officials.

Malik Amin Aslam rubbishes allegations, says Zartaj Gul Wazir left conference midway to participate in joint session of Parliament.

18-member delegation of Ministry of Climate Change sat idle at the conference, undertook no activity and "wasted money", alleges Fatyana.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir got into a heated argument during the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, revealed PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana Thursday.



The revelations were made by Fatyana during a session of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in which Fatyana, an MNA of the ruling PTI, alleged that the argument between the two caused Zartaj Gul Wazir to leave the conference and return to Pakistan.

Aslam has rejected the allegations and has said that he will approach the party's disciplinary wing against Fatyana.



The PAC was asked to investigate the matter and also, the alleged loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer, due to the "incompetence" of the Ministry of Climate Change officials.

Fatyana alleged during the session that the desired results of the conference could not be achieved due to the incompetence of the Ministry of Climate Change.

The PTI lawmaker claimed Pakistani officials did not receive two delegations who had come to engage Pakistan on important issues related to climate change.

He also alleged that the 18-member delegation of the Ministry of Climate Change sat idle at the conference, undertook no activity and "wasted money".

At this, PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain issued directives to probe the issue, saying that incompetent officers of the Ministry of Climate Change caused the loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.



Examining the accounts of the Ministry of Climate Change, the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) officials briefed the committee on the lapse of Rs123 million from the grant to the Ministry of Climate Change for development expenditure, disclosing that the funds were released in June.

Malik Amin Aslam refutes allegations, Riaz Fatyana responds

Malik Amin Aslam brushed aside Fatyana's allegations, saying that Zartaj Gul Wazir had left the conference midway to head for the joint session of the Parliament.

"Riaz Fatyana has lied before the Public Accounts Committee," he said. "Not even a single rupee of the government was spent at the conference. It was organised completely by foreign donors," he added.

Aslam said he wasn't aware why Fatyana had levelled the allegations, saying that the PTI lawmaker had arrived at the conference via an NGO's sponsorship and had demanded official protocol.

He said the Ministry of Climate Change officials declined to provide him with the car, which had been reserved for the official delegation, after which he "harassed" the officials.

"The party should investigate Fatyana," he added.

On the other hand, Fatyana rubbished the allegations, saying that he had neither asked for a phone, a SIM card nor had he asked to be included in the official delegation for the conference.

"The donors gave the funding [for the conference] to Pakistan, not Malik Amin Aslam," he added.

He said the delegation did not even bother putting up Prime Minister Imran Khan or Quaid-e-Azam's picture at the venue.

Lashing out at the PTI MNA, Fatyana said Malik Amin Aslam had lost the election from Attock and caused embarrassment to the party.