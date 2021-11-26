 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

'Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks': Indian Minister

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks: Indian Minister
'Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks': Indian Minister

Congress minister from Rajsthan, Rajendra Singh is being called out by netizens over his bizarre comment on Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

Speaking in a public address in Jhunjhunu district, Singh stated that he would want to see roads as smooth as the actor's cheeks.

“Roads must be made like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks," said the minister, prompting a laughter from his audience.

The video has ever since gone viral on social media and netizens are jumping on the bandwagon to create memes over the politician's statement.

Take a look:

Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks: Indian Minister


Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks: Indian Minister


Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks: Indian Minister


Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks: Indian Minister


More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop '83 teaser: Watch Here

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop '83 teaser: Watch Here
Priyanka Chopra receives a nod from Anushka Sharma for roasting Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra receives a nod from Anushka Sharma for roasting Nick Jonas

Wedding Bells! Supermodel Mushk Kaleem getting married to beau Nadir

Wedding Bells! Supermodel Mushk Kaleem getting married to beau Nadir
Kareena Kapoor shares secret to fitness, nails intense yoga. Watch!

Kareena Kapoor shares secret to fitness, nails intense yoga. Watch!
Zahid Ahmed switches out lengthy caption for unique wish on wife's birthday

Zahid Ahmed switches out lengthy caption for unique wish on wife's birthday
Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah call to abolish Karachi Zoo after lion dies

Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah call to abolish Karachi Zoo after lion dies
If you dont want to serve your husband, don't get married: Hareem Shah

If you dont want to serve your husband, don't get married: Hareem Shah
Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list

Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report
Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'

Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'
Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party

Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party
Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'

Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'

Latest

view all