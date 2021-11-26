Salman Khan wins hearts as he stops to take blessings of an elderly fan

Salman Khan proved his love for his fans once again as he took a brief time off his hectic schedule to take blessings of an elderly woman and posed for pictures.

A video recently surfaced online in which the Dabangg actor is spotted at a screening of Antim: The Final Truth.

The clip, posted by Viral Bhayani, showed the Kick star stopping by an old woman to chat with her who later showered her blessing on the actor.

the 55-year-old actor donned a bright smile as he posed for photos, holding the woman’s hand.

As soon as netizens watched the video, they started gushing over the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.



While one fan expressed, “Salman has no starry airs that's why everybody loves him,” another wrote, “kindest person.”

Another user opened up, “Salman always wins everyone hearts with his gestures. His fame didn't make him blind or rude.”