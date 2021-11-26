Ayeza Khan's Cinderella avatar will remind you of the Disney fairytale

Ayeza Khan's Cinderella avatar looks straight out of a fairy tale: See Photo

Actor and avid social media user Ayeza Khan is channelling her inner Cinderella!

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-two turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self love and strength.

"To be the Cinderella of your story, the only saviour you need is you. You don’t need a prince to come and turn you into a princess, when you are born a Queen. Know your worth and always keep your head up. Remember, you run the world," captioned Ayeza while modelling for a fashion brand.



Ayeza had donned a sky blue flowing gown for the day and tied her tresses up in a pony tail. The diva also posed with a white shoe, reminding fans of the cherished fairytale.

Take a look:







