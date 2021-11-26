Daska by-election: Shahbaz Sharif wants legal action taken against officers involved in fraud

A file photo of Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif writes letter to CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Demands perpetrators of election rigging during Daska by-polls be caught, inquiry be initiated.

Complaints should be lodged in court against the officers, says Shehbaz Sharif.

Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has demanded legal action be taken against the officers involved in the Daska by-election fraud in a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Geo News reported Friday.

In the letter, Shehbaz wrote that the perpetrators of behind the scenes election rigging should be caught and an inquiry should be initiated against them. "Investigate and take action against those responsible at the federal and provincial levels," he said.

Shehbaz wrote in the letter that complaints should be lodged in court against the officers and staff involved in the Daska by-election and a process of punishment should be started against those who have been identified.

The Leader of the Opposition also wrote that those who issued instructions to the district authorities under criminal intent should be arrested.

He further said that the rules, code of conduct and Election Act should be amended in consultation with political parties so that there would be no irregularities like the one in Daska in the forthcoming polls.

