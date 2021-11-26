 
pakistan
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Father of medical student Nosheen Shah rejects her post-mortem report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

The father of a fourth year medical student Nosheen Shah, who purportedly committed suicide in Larkana two days prior, has dismissed his daughter's post-mortem report saying she did not commit suicide.

Nosheen was mysteriously found hanging from a fan in a room of Chandka Medical College Hostel No 2 on Wednesday.

"My daughter went to study (at the college) with a lot of enthusiasm and of her own will," said Nosheen's father, Irshad Shah Bukhari.

He said that Nosheen was passionate about her studies and wanted to serve humanity by becoming a doctor.

Related items

According to SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi, the incident took place in Room No 47 of Chandka Medical College's Hostel No 2, Larkana.

She was the granddaughter of Ustad Bukhari, a well-known Dadu poet.

The SSP said that a suicide note was also found near the body stating that she was committing suicide. Police sealed off the hostel and launched an investigation, while a forensic team collected evidence from the scene.

Abdul Samad Bhatti, the spokesman of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, said the administration has formed an internal committee to probe the incident.

He claimed that the incident was also being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, students of the college protested and demanded a fair investigation.

Nosheen's father has demanded a judicial inquiry.


More From Pakistan:

Punjab govt allows deployment of Rangers for Lahore’s NA-133 by-election

Punjab govt allows deployment of Rangers for Lahore’s NA-133 by-election

Defense secretary earns Supreme Court's ire over commercial use of cantonment land

Defense secretary earns Supreme Court's ire over commercial use of cantonment land
Contempt of court laws do not insulate retired judges from criticism, says IHC CJ

Contempt of court laws do not insulate retired judges from criticism, says IHC CJ
After PTI, PML-N too warms up to TLP chief Saad Rizvi

After PTI, PML-N too warms up to TLP chief Saad Rizvi
Daska by-election: Shahbaz Sharif wants legal action taken against officers involved in fraud

Daska by-election: Shahbaz Sharif wants legal action taken against officers involved in fraud
CJP orders Karachi commissioner to raze Nasla Tower to the ground within a week

CJP orders Karachi commissioner to raze Nasla Tower to the ground within a week
Poverty not our issue, inflation is: Shaukat Tarin

Poverty not our issue, inflation is: Shaukat Tarin
Pakistan to receive $3bn from Saudi Arabia this week

Pakistan to receive $3bn from Saudi Arabia this week
Zartaj Gul left Glasgow Conference after brawl with Amin Aslam: PTI MNA

Zartaj Gul left Glasgow Conference after brawl with Amin Aslam: PTI MNA
ECP asks govt for money to mass produce EVMs for general election 2023

ECP asks govt for money to mass produce EVMs for general election 2023
Petrol pump operators call off countrywide strike after agreement with govt

Petrol pump operators call off countrywide strike after agreement with govt
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Pakistani travellers from December 1

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Pakistani travellers from December 1

Latest

view all