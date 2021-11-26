Father of medical student Nosheen Shah rejects her post-mortem report

The father of a fourth year medical student Nosheen Shah, who purportedly committed suicide in Larkana two days prior, has dismissed his daughter's post-mortem report saying she did not commit suicide.

Nosheen was mysteriously found hanging from a fan in a room of Chandka Medical College Hostel No 2 on Wednesday.



"My daughter went to study (at the college) with a lot of enthusiasm and of her own will," said Nosheen's father, Irshad Shah Bukhari.

He said that Nosheen was passionate about her studies and wanted to serve humanity by becoming a doctor.



According to SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi, the incident took place in Room No 47 of Chandka Medical College's Hostel No 2, Larkana.

She was the granddaughter of Ustad Bukhari, a well-known Dadu poet.

The SSP said that a suicide note was also found near the body stating that she was committing suicide. Police sealed off the hostel and launched an investigation, while a forensic team collected evidence from the scene.

Abdul Samad Bhatti, the spokesman of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, said the administration has formed an internal committee to probe the incident.

He claimed that the incident was also being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, students of the college protested and demanded a fair investigation.



Nosheen's father has demanded a judicial inquiry.



